Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $5.95 Billion

Brokerages expect that Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD – Get Rating) will report sales of $5.95 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Rite Aid’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.87 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $6.02 billion. Rite Aid posted sales of $5.92 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 0.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Rite Aid will report full-year sales of $24.45 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $24.37 billion to $24.53 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $23.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $23.69 billion to $23.90 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Rite Aid.

A number of research firms have commented on RAD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Rite Aid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Rite Aid in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Rite Aid in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Rite Aid during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rite Aid during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Rite Aid during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Rite Aid during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $160,000. 56.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:RAD traded down $0.16 on Thursday, reaching $7.30. 4,459,210 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,837,052. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.83. The firm has a market cap of $407.21 million, a PE ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 1.00. Rite Aid has a 12 month low of $6.11 and a 12 month high of $23.02.

Rite Aid Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of other merchandise, including over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care items, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal merchandise, pet care, and other every day and convenience products, as well as brand and generic prescription drugs.

