Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN) Receives 93.21 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is 85.94.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $130.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Rivian Automotive from $104.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Rivian Automotive from $116.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $115.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Rivian Automotive in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Rivian Automotive stock opened at 38.15 on Friday. Rivian Automotive has a 52 week low of 33.46 and a 52 week high of 179.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of 51.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 13.93 and a current ratio of 14.14.

Rivian Automotive ( NASDAQ:RIVN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The electric vehicle automaker reported -2.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -1.97 by -0.46. The company had revenue of 54.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 60.72 million. Analysts forecast that Rivian Automotive will post -6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at $3,395,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at about $567,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Renaissance Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at $6,031,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at $1,569,000. Institutional investors own 50.13% of the company’s stock.

Rivian Automotive, Inc develops and manufactures electric adventure vehicles. It offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. The company provides electric SUVs and electric pickup vehicles. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in San Jose, California. It has additional facilities in Irvine, Carson, and Palo Alto, California; Normal, Illinois; Woking, United Kingdom; Plymouth, Michigan; Vancouver, Canada; and Wittman, Arizona.

