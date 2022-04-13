RLI (RLI) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

RLI (NYSE:RLI – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.02 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

RLI (NYSE:RLI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $275.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.54 million. RLI had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 23.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect RLI to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

RLI stock opened at $108.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $105.22. The company has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 0.45. RLI has a 1-year low of $96.22 and a 1-year high of $117.84.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. RLI’s payout ratio is currently 16.37%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RLI. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RLI by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,574,262 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $512,773,000 after acquiring an additional 190,614 shares in the last quarter. First Community Trust NA acquired a new position in shares of RLI during the fourth quarter valued at about $123,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of RLI by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 29,491 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,306,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of RLI by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 56,182 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of RLI by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 83,944 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,410,000 after acquiring an additional 7,016 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

RLI has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley decreased their price objective on RLI from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Compass Point upgraded RLI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on RLI in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RLI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.40.

RLI Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Casualty, Property and Surety. The Casualty segment offers healthcare and transportation insurance. The Property segment consists of commercial fire, earthquake, difference in conditions, marine, facultative and treaty reinsurance, including crop and select personal lines policies, including pet insurance and homeowners reinsurance services.

