Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) Price Target Increased to C$87.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) had its target price upped by Scotiabank from C$80.00 to C$87.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

RCI has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$68.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. CIBC raised Rogers Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Desjardins raised Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$74.00 to C$77.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$70.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.50.

Shares of NYSE RCI traded up $0.60 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.00. 16,505 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 345,368. Rogers Communications has a 12-month low of $44.19 and a 12-month high of $59.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.79 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.47.

Rogers Communications ( NYSE:RCI Get Rating ) (TSE:RCI.B) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 17.45%. Rogers Communications’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Rogers Communications will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Investors Research Corp increased its holdings in Rogers Communications by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 17,300 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Rogers Communications by 57.2% during the 1st quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. now owns 92,034 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,212,000 after purchasing an additional 33,475 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in Rogers Communications by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 44,435 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Rogers Communications during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $168,909,000. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Rogers Communications during the 4th quarter worth $8,474,000. 42.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.9 million subscribers.

