Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) Price Target Raised to C$87.00 at Scotiabank

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B – Get Rating) (NYSE:RCI) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$80.00 to C$87.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 17.84% from the stock’s current price.

RCI.B has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Desjardins raised Rogers Communications to a “buy” rating and set a C$72.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$70.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. CIBC upgraded shares of Rogers Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$64.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Rogers Communications from C$72.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on Rogers Communications from C$74.00 to C$77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rogers Communications currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$72.77.

Get Rogers Communications alerts:

Shares of Rogers Communications stock traded up C$0.03 on Wednesday, reaching C$73.83. 572,665 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,677,987. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$68.05 and its 200-day moving average is C$62.73. Rogers Communications has a one year low of C$56.00 and a one year high of C$74.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 216.91, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of C$37.28 billion and a PE ratio of 24.05.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.