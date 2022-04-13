Rogers (VTX:ROG) Given a CHF 370 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 370 target price on Rogers (VTX:ROG – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 365 target price on Rogers in a report on Monday, February 21st. UBS Group set a CHF 345 price target on Rogers in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a CHF 425 price target on Rogers in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 465 price target on Rogers in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays set a CHF 415 price target on Rogers in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of CHF 394.08.

Rogers has a fifty-two week low of CHF 214.30 and a fifty-two week high of CHF 273.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

