Rogers (VTX:ROG) PT Set at CHF 395 by Morgan Stanley

Rogers (VTX:ROG) received a CHF 395 price objective from equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 425 price objective on Rogers in a research note on Friday, February 11th. UBS Group set a CHF 345 price target on shares of Rogers in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Bank of America set a CHF 395 price objective on shares of Rogers in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a CHF 425 target price on shares of Rogers in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 458 price objective on Rogers in a report on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of CHF 395.23.

Rogers has a 52-week low of CHF 214.30 and a 52-week high of CHF 273.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

