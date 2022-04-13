Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Receives $279.04 Average Price Target from Analysts

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty-seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $278.46.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Roku from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Roku from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Roku from $190.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Roku from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Pivotal Research downgraded shares of Roku from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $350.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th.
In related news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.21, for a total value of $13,216,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 1,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.33, for a total value of $241,717.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 325,946 shares of company stock valued at $51,560,874 over the last three months. 15.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Shares of NASDAQ ROKU traded down $1.87 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $113.58. 3,701,349 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,322,512. The company has a market capitalization of $15.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.42 and a beta of 1.85. Roku has a 52-week low of $97.91 and a 52-week high of $490.76. The company has a current ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $129.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $205.92.
Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.11. Roku had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The business had revenue of $865.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $893.67 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Roku will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.
Roku Company Profile (Get Rating)
Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live TV, news sports, shows, and others. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 60.1 million active accounts.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Roku (ROKU)
- Greenbrier Companies Stock has Green in its Future
- Insiders Are Selling Palo Alto Networks
- Headwinds Mount For Carmax, Don’t Count On Higher Share Prices
- Tilray Stock Has Better Days Ahead
- 3 Bank Stocks That Are Ready to Handle Whatever the Fed Throws at Them
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.