Ronald J. Tanski Sells 42,555 Shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Stock

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) Director Ronald J. Tanski sold 42,555 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total transaction of $2,976,722.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 311,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,817,405. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NFG stock opened at $69.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.78. National Fuel Gas has a one year low of $49.16 and a one year high of $71.46. The stock has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.71.

Get National Fuel Gas alerts:

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.13. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 22.63% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The company had revenue of $546.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $569.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that National Fuel Gas will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.455 dividend. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.91%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NFG. Old Port Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 21,067 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,495,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in National Fuel Gas by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 145,208 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $10,146,000 after buying an additional 7,389 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas during the 1st quarter valued at $401,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas during the 4th quarter valued at $52,379,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 322,310 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $20,608,000 after purchasing an additional 15,472 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.53% of the company’s stock.

NFG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America started coverage on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.25.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile (Get Rating)

National Fuel Gas Co is a holding company, which engages in the production, gathering, transportation, distribution, and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment handles the exploration for and the development of natural gas and oil reserves in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for National Fuel Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Fuel Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.