Rosenblatt Securities Initiates Coverage on Calix (NYSE:CALX)

Investment analysts at Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 53.77% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on CALX. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Calix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of Calix from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Calix from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Northland Securities raised shares of Calix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Calix in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Calix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.22.

Shares of NYSE:CALX opened at $39.02 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.42 and a 200-day moving average of $56.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 11.12, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.60. Calix has a 12 month low of $36.50 and a 12 month high of $80.95.

Calix ( NYSE:CALX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $176.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.92 million. Calix had a net margin of 35.09% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Calix will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Calix news, Director Donald J. Listwin acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $50.94 per share, for a total transaction of $509,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Shane Todd Marshall Eleniak sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.77, for a total transaction of $1,319,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Calix by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 62,642 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,009,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP grew its stake in shares of Calix by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 7,090 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of Calix by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 61,300 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,030,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives grew its stake in shares of Calix by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,449 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Calix by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 43,235 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,138,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

