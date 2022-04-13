Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Evotec (ETR:EVT) a €43.00 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a €43.00 ($46.74) price objective on Evotec (ETR:EVT – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €39.00 ($42.39) price target on shares of Evotec in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €33.00 ($35.87) price target on shares of Evotec in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €55.00 ($59.78) price target on shares of Evotec in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a €47.00 ($51.09) price target on shares of Evotec in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €43.00 ($46.74) price target on shares of Evotec in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.

Get Evotec alerts:

ETR:EVT opened at €25.05 ($27.23) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.43, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.48. Evotec has a fifty-two week low of €23.26 ($25.28) and a fifty-two week high of €45.83 ($49.82). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €27.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €35.88.

Evotec SE operates as a drug discovery and development partner for the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry worldwide. The company is developing pharmaceutical products in various therapeutic areas, such as neuronal diseases, diabetes and complications of diabetes, pain, inflammation, oncology, infectious diseases, respiratory diseases, fibrosis, rare diseases, and women's health.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Evotec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evotec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.