Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) Price Target to $240.00

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by Royal Bank of Canada from $245.00 to $240.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.08% from the stock’s current price.

FB has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James lowered Meta Platforms from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $410.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. OTR Global upgraded shares of Meta Platforms to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Meta Platforms from $405.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Meta Platforms from $445.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $335.29.

NASDAQ FB opened at $214.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $582.88 billion, a PE ratio of 15.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $213.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $289.07. Meta Platforms has a 52-week low of $185.82 and a 52-week high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:FB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $33.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.44 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 29.71%. Meta Platforms’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.88 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Meta Platforms will post 12.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.70, for a total value of $238,381.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.92, for a total value of $111,345.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,049 shares of company stock valued at $1,542,491. 14.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 105.0% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 82 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.64% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

