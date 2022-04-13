Royal Bank of Canada Lowers SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) to Sector Perform

Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $65.25 target price on the stock.

SAIL has been the topic of several other reports. KeyCorp assumed coverage on SailPoint Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They issued an overweight rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on SailPoint Technologies from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Needham & Company LLC lowered SailPoint Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler lowered SailPoint Technologies from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on SailPoint Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $62.83.

SAIL stock opened at $64.11 on Tuesday. SailPoint Technologies has a 1-year low of $34.98 and a 1-year high of $64.39. The firm has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -97.13 and a beta of 1.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.71 and its 200-day moving average is $46.21.

SailPoint Technologies ( NYSE:SAIL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.16. SailPoint Technologies had a negative return on equity of 9.86% and a negative net margin of 14.04%. The company had revenue of $135.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that SailPoint Technologies will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Christopher Schmitt sold 3,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.40, for a total transaction of $155,871.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.28, for a total value of $1,032,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 102,745 shares of company stock worth $4,200,862. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in SailPoint Technologies by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,074,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,611,000 after purchasing an additional 9,125 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in SailPoint Technologies by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,174,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,255,000 after purchasing an additional 58,590 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in SailPoint Technologies by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,000,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,799,000 after purchasing an additional 203,366 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in SailPoint Technologies by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,531,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,044,000 after purchasing an additional 39,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,063,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,416,000 after acquiring an additional 83,877 shares in the last quarter.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc provides enterprise identity security solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software as a service (SaaS) and software platforms, which provide organizations visibility and the intelligence required to empower users and manage their access to systems, applications, and data across hybrid information technology environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

