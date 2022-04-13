Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Stock Rating Upgraded by CIBC

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) was upgraded by stock analysts at CIBC from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

RY has been the subject of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $141.00 to $148.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$146.00 to C$162.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$152.00 to C$150.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $141.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.20.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

Shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at $107.94 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $152.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $111.08 and its 200 day moving average is $107.79. Royal Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of $91.14 and a twelve month high of $119.41.

Royal Bank of Canada ( NYSE:RY Get Rating ) (TSE:RY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $10.37 billion for the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 18.28%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RY. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd increased its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 54.0% during the 4th quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 930.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. 40.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile (Get Rating)

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.