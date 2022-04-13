Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “Sector perform” Rating for Morgan Advanced Materials (LON:MGAM)

Morgan Advanced Materials (LON:MGAM – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reissued by Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 350 ($4.56) target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 19.25% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Berenberg Bank upgraded Morgan Advanced Materials to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 425 ($5.54) price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 400 ($5.21).

Shares of MGAM opened at GBX 293.50 ($3.82) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 307.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 337.39. The stock has a market cap of £837.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44. Morgan Advanced Materials has a 52 week low of GBX 277 ($3.61) and a 52 week high of GBX 418.50 ($5.45).

In related news, insider Peter Turner sold 56,248 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 313 ($4.08), for a total transaction of £176,056.24 ($229,419.13).

Morgan Advanced Materials plc operates as a materials science and application engineering company primarily the United Kingdom. It offers high-temperature insulating fiber, microporous, firebrick and insulating firebrick, monolithic, heat shield, fired refractory shape, and structural block insulation products; crucibles, foundry products, and furnace industries furnace ranges; and seals and bearings, as well as general pump components, such as shafts, vanes, rotors, and washers.

