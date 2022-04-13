Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates Sector Perform Rating for Ocado Group (LON:OCDO)

Ocado Group (LON:OCDO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 1,700 ($22.15) target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 43.52% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on OCDO. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ocado Group in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,900 ($37.79) price objective on shares of Ocado Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Ocado Group from GBX 1,800 ($23.46) to GBX 1,550 ($20.20) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,800 ($23.46) price target on shares of Ocado Group in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ocado Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,365 ($30.82).

Get Ocado Group alerts:

OCDO opened at GBX 1,184.50 ($15.44) on Monday. Ocado Group has a twelve month low of GBX 1,052 ($13.71) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,255 ($29.38). The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,237.33 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,511.40. The stock has a market cap of £8.90 billion and a PE ratio of -39.22.

In other Ocado Group news, insider Julie Southern acquired 755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,318 ($17.17) per share, with a total value of £9,950.90 ($12,967.03). Insiders acquired 789 shares of company stock worth $1,039,480 over the last ninety days.

Ocado Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ocado Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. It also sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com; provides online retail solutions; and offers customer fulfillment centre and logistics services.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ocado Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocado Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.