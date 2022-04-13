Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $136.84.

RGLD has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $147.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Royal Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Royal Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Royal Gold from C$155.00 to C$140.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James set a $139.00 target price on Royal Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGLD traded up $1.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $144.76. 14,830 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 595,713. Royal Gold has a 12 month low of $92.01 and a 12 month high of $147.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 3.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a PE ratio of 34.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.63.

Royal Gold ( NASDAQ:RGLD Get Rating ) (TSE:RGL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.11. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 41.93%. The business had revenue of $168.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. Royal Gold’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Royal Gold will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 33.57%.

In other Royal Gold news, CFO Paul Libner sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in Royal Gold by 5.3% in the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 3,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 5.6% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,670 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Gold in the first quarter worth about $237,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 8.0% in the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 3,106 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 1.2% in the first quarter. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. now owns 41,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,909,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.30% of the company’s stock.

Royal Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of precious metal streams, royalties, and similar interests. It operates through the following segments: Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests and Acquisition and Management of Royalty Interests. The Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests segment focuses on metal streams, which are purchase agreements that provide, in exchange for an upfront deposit payment, the right to purchase all or a portion of one or more metals produced, at a price determined for the life of the transaction.

