Russel Metals Inc. (TSE:RUS) Receives C$38.13 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Russel Metals Inc. (TSE:RUS – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$38.13.
RUS has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Russel Metals from C$43.00 to C$40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Russel Metals in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$36.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James set a C$41.00 price target on Russel Metals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd.
RUS stock opened at C$31.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$32.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$32.84. Russel Metals has a 52-week low of C$26.67 and a 52-week high of C$37.57. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.00 billion and a PE ratio of 4.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.39.
Russel Metals Company Profile (Get Rating)
Russel Metals Inc operates as a metal distribution company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural shapes, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.
