RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 93.3% from the March 15th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 43,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

RWEOY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on RWE Aktiengesellschaft from €42.00 ($45.65) to €52.00 ($56.52) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on RWE Aktiengesellschaft from €38.30 ($41.63) to €42.50 ($46.20) in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on RWE Aktiengesellschaft to €45.00 ($48.91) in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on RWE Aktiengesellschaft from €48.00 ($52.17) to €46.50 ($50.54) in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded RWE Aktiengesellschaft from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.44.

Shares of RWEOY traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.75. 18,526 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,330. The company has a market cap of $26.90 billion, a PE ratio of 31.03 and a beta of 0.74. RWE Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $33.51 and a 52-week high of $46.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.07.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft generates and supplies electricity from renewable and conventional sources primarily in Europe and the United States. It operates through five segments: Offshore Wind; Onshore Wind/Solar; Hydro/Biomass/Gas; Supply & Trading; and Coal/Nuclear. The company generates wind, solar, hydro, nuclear, gas, and biomass electricity.

