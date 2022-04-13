Ryohin Keikaku Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RYKKY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Ryohin Keikaku Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RYKKY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a drop of 81.9% from the March 15th total of 45,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 777,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RYKKY traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.51. 130,764 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 140,661. Ryohin Keikaku has a fifty-two week low of $9.26 and a fifty-two week high of $23.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.85.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Ryohin Keikaku from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Ryohin Keikaku Co, Ltd. engages in the operation of exclusive stores of MUJI. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Business, East Asia Business, Europe and Americas Business, South-West Asia and Oceania Business, and Others. The Domestic Business segment handles the procurement, logistics, and product sales across Japan through the internet and domestic stores.

