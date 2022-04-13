Sachem Capital Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Sachem Capital Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 99,800 shares, an increase of 470.3% from the March 15th total of 17,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 311,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SACH. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Sachem Capital by 18.8% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 374,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after acquiring an additional 59,200 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sachem Capital by 2.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 433,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,365,000 after acquiring an additional 10,972 shares during the last quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Sachem Capital during the third quarter valued at $109,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sachem Capital during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Sachem Capital by 23.6% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 312,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 59,589 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.41% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sachem Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

NYSEAMERICAN SACH opened at $4.80 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $170.47 million, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.24. Sachem Capital has a 1 year low of $4.40 and a 1 year high of $6.55.

Sachem Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). Sachem Capital had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 40.69%. Equities analysts expect that Sachem Capital will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.00%. Sachem Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.09%.

Sachem Capital Corp. operates as a real estate finance company. The company is involved in the originating, underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term loans secured by first mortgage liens on real property located primarily in Connecticut. It offers loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, development, and/or improvement of residential or commercial properties.

