Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $58.33 Million

Brokerages expect Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE – Get Rating) to post $58.33 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Safehold’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $55.97 million and the highest estimate coming in at $60.10 million. Safehold posted sales of $43.50 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 34.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Safehold will report full year sales of $258.33 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $248.17 million to $266.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $329.78 million, with estimates ranging from $326.72 million to $336.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Safehold.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38. The business had revenue of $52.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.81 million. Safehold had a net margin of 39.10% and a return on equity of 4.73%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.29 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Safehold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Safehold from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded Safehold from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Safehold presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.41.

SAFE traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.97. The company had a trading volume of 1,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,137. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.25. Safehold has a 1 year low of $50.01 and a 1 year high of $95.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.82 and a beta of -0.13.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

In other news, major shareholder Istar Inc. acquired 7,223 shares of Safehold stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $69.11 per share, with a total value of $499,181.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 3,297,102 shares of company stock valued at $194,750,386. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Safehold by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,859,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,309,000 after buying an additional 351,663 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Safehold by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 1,429,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,163,000 after acquiring an additional 151,919 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Safehold by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,092,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,560,000 after purchasing an additional 195,805 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Safehold by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 808,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,732,000 after purchasing an additional 103,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Safehold by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 537,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,667,000 after purchasing an additional 5,455 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.61% of the company’s stock.

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

