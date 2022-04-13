SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) Lowered to “Equal Weight” at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

SAIL has been the subject of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut SailPoint Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada cut SailPoint Technologies from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $65.25 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research lowered SailPoint Technologies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler lowered SailPoint Technologies from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on SailPoint Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They issued an overweight rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SailPoint Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $62.83.

Shares of SailPoint Technologies stock opened at $64.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -97.13 and a beta of 1.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.21. SailPoint Technologies has a 12-month low of $34.98 and a 12-month high of $64.39.

SailPoint Technologies ( NYSE:SAIL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.16. SailPoint Technologies had a negative return on equity of 9.86% and a negative net margin of 14.04%. The company had revenue of $135.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. SailPoint Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that SailPoint Technologies will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.28, for a total transaction of $1,032,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Christopher Schmitt sold 3,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.40, for a total value of $155,871.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 102,745 shares of company stock worth $4,200,862. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cutler Group LP raised its position in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 279.5% during the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 912.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of SailPoint Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SailPoint Technologies by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SailPoint Technologies in the third quarter valued at $134,000.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc provides enterprise identity security solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software as a service (SaaS) and software platforms, which provide organizations visibility and the intelligence required to empower users and manage their access to systems, applications, and data across hybrid information technology environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

