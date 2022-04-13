SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) Receives Hold Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a $65.25 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on SAIL. Citigroup upgraded SailPoint Technologies from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lowered SailPoint Technologies from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded SailPoint Technologies from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $65.25 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded SailPoint Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded SailPoint Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SailPoint Technologies currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $62.83.

Shares of NYSE:SAIL opened at $64.11 on Tuesday. SailPoint Technologies has a 1 year low of $34.98 and a 1 year high of $64.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.21. The firm has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.13 and a beta of 1.84.

SailPoint Technologies ( NYSE:SAIL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.16. SailPoint Technologies had a negative return on equity of 9.86% and a negative net margin of 14.04%. The company had revenue of $135.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.72 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SailPoint Technologies will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Matt Mills sold 4,063 shares of SailPoint Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.90, for a total value of $182,428.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 25,000 shares of SailPoint Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.28, for a total transaction of $1,032,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,745 shares of company stock worth $4,200,862 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional raised its position in SailPoint Technologies by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 11,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in SailPoint Technologies by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in SailPoint Technologies by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in SailPoint Technologies by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 23,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. raised its position in SailPoint Technologies by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 10,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc provides enterprise identity security solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software as a service (SaaS) and software platforms, which provide organizations visibility and the intelligence required to empower users and manage their access to systems, applications, and data across hybrid information technology environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

