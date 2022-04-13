SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) Receives Neutral Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Wedbush currently has a $65.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of SailPoint Technologies from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of SailPoint Technologies from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $65.25 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of SailPoint Technologies from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SailPoint Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $62.83.

SAIL stock opened at $64.11 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.21. SailPoint Technologies has a twelve month low of $34.98 and a twelve month high of $64.39. The firm has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.13 and a beta of 1.84.

SailPoint Technologies ( NYSE:SAIL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $135.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.72 million. SailPoint Technologies had a negative return on equity of 9.86% and a negative net margin of 14.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SailPoint Technologies will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Grady Summers sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.27, for a total value of $353,430.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Tracey Newell sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.51, for a total value of $77,892.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 102,745 shares of company stock valued at $4,200,862. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 604,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,846,000 after purchasing an additional 22,520 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 58,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,504,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 86,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,695,000 after purchasing an additional 21,223 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SailPoint Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $5,513,000. Finally, Jabodon PT Co. purchased a new position in shares of SailPoint Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $5,855,000.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc provides enterprise identity security solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software as a service (SaaS) and software platforms, which provide organizations visibility and the intelligence required to empower users and manage their access to systems, applications, and data across hybrid information technology environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

