SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) Upgraded to “Neutral” at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

SAIL has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. DA Davidson cut shares of SailPoint Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler cut shares of SailPoint Technologies from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of SailPoint Technologies from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $65.25 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of SailPoint Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They set an overweight rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $62.83.

Shares of SAIL opened at $64.11 on Tuesday. SailPoint Technologies has a 12-month low of $34.98 and a 12-month high of $64.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -97.13 and a beta of 1.84.

SailPoint Technologies ( NYSE:SAIL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.16. SailPoint Technologies had a negative net margin of 14.04% and a negative return on equity of 9.86%. The firm had revenue of $135.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. SailPoint Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SailPoint Technologies will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.28, for a total transaction of $1,032,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Christopher Schmitt sold 3,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.15, for a total transaction of $137,276.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 102,745 shares of company stock worth $4,200,862. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cutler Group LP grew its position in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 279.5% during the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in SailPoint Technologies by 912.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in SailPoint Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in SailPoint Technologies by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in SailPoint Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $134,000.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc provides enterprise identity security solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software as a service (SaaS) and software platforms, which provide organizations visibility and the intelligence required to empower users and manage their access to systems, applications, and data across hybrid information technology environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

