SailPoint Technologies (SAIL) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of SailPoint Technologies (NYSE: SAIL) recently:

4/12/2022 – SailPoint Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating. They now have a $65.25 price target on the stock.

4/12/2022 – SailPoint Technologies had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $65.00 price target on the stock.

4/12/2022 – SailPoint Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating.

4/12/2022 – SailPoint Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $65.00 price target on the stock.

4/12/2022 – SailPoint Technologies had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. They now have a $65.25 price target on the stock.

4/12/2022 – SailPoint Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating.

4/11/2022 – SailPoint Technologies was downgraded by analysts at DA Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

4/11/2022 – SailPoint Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

4/11/2022 – SailPoint Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/11/2022 – SailPoint Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/4/2022 – SailPoint Technologies is now covered by analysts at KeyCorp. They set an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock.

3/30/2022 – SailPoint Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $60.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/23/2022 – SailPoint Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. is a provider of enterprise identity governance solutions. The Company’s products and services include Open Identity Platform, Cloud-based Identity Governance, On-premises Identity Governance, Data Access Governance, Identity Analytics, Healthcare Identity Solutions and Federal Identity Solutions. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. is based in Austin, United States. “

3/5/2022 – SailPoint Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. is a provider of enterprise identity governance solutions. The Company’s products and services include Open Identity Platform, Cloud-based Identity Governance, On-premises Identity Governance, Data Access Governance, Identity Analytics, Healthcare Identity Solutions and Federal Identity Solutions. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. is based in Austin, United States. “

3/1/2022 – SailPoint Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $35.00 to $40.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/1/2022 – SailPoint Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $55.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/1/2022 – SailPoint Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $70.00 to $60.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/1/2022 – SailPoint Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $55.00 to $59.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/1/2022 – SailPoint Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Loop Capital from $55.00 to $45.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/1/2022 – SailPoint Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $50.00 to $57.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/1/2022 – SailPoint Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $50.00 to $57.00.

2/22/2022 – SailPoint Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $75.00 to $50.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of SailPoint Technologies stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,327,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,918,375. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.34. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $34.98 and a one year high of $64.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -97.27 and a beta of 1.84.

Get SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc alerts:

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $135.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.72 million. SailPoint Technologies had a negative return on equity of 9.86% and a negative net margin of 14.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Christopher Schmitt sold 3,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.15, for a total value of $137,276.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Matt Mills sold 4,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.90, for a total value of $182,428.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 102,745 shares of company stock valued at $4,200,862 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAIL. Cutler Group LP raised its stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 279.5% during the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in SailPoint Technologies by 912.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in SailPoint Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in SailPoint Technologies by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SailPoint Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $134,000.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc provides enterprise identity security solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software as a service (SaaS) and software platforms, which provide organizations visibility and the intelligence required to empower users and manage their access to systems, applications, and data across hybrid information technology environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.