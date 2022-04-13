Samer Tawfik Sells 9,000 Shares of LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMPX) Stock

LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMPX – Get Rating) CEO Samer Tawfik sold 9,000 shares of LMP Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.59, for a total transaction of $41,310.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,766,103 shares in the company, valued at $12,696,412.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Samer Tawfik also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 4th, Samer Tawfik sold 9,000 shares of LMP Automotive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.83, for a total transaction of $43,470.00.

On Monday, March 28th, Samer Tawfik sold 9,000 shares of LMP Automotive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.60, for a total transaction of $41,400.00.

On Monday, March 21st, Samer Tawfik sold 9,000 shares of LMP Automotive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.54, for a total transaction of $40,860.00.

On Monday, March 14th, Samer Tawfik sold 9,000 shares of LMP Automotive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.83, for a total transaction of $34,470.00.

On Monday, February 28th, Samer Tawfik sold 9,000 shares of LMP Automotive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $40,500.00.

On Monday, February 14th, Samer Tawfik sold 9,000 shares of LMP Automotive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.94, for a total transaction of $62,460.00.

On Monday, February 7th, Samer Tawfik sold 9,000 shares of LMP Automotive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.12, for a total transaction of $64,080.00.

On Monday, January 31st, Samer Tawfik sold 9,000 shares of LMP Automotive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.57, for a total transaction of $68,130.00.

On Monday, January 24th, Samer Tawfik sold 9,000 shares of LMP Automotive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.41, for a total transaction of $57,690.00.

On Tuesday, January 18th, Samer Tawfik sold 9,000 shares of LMP Automotive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.86, for a total transaction of $61,740.00.

Shares of NASDAQ LMPX opened at $4.51 on Wednesday. LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.35 and a twelve month high of $20.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The company has a market capitalization of $49.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 1.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.73.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new position in LMP Automotive in the third quarter worth approximately $2,102,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in LMP Automotive by 196.2% in the third quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 103,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 68,686 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LMP Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at $471,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of LMP Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at $274,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of LMP Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at $121,000. 13.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, buys, sells, rents and subscribes for, and obtains financing for automobiles online and in person in the United States. It primarily buys pre-owned automobiles primarily through auctions or directly from other automobile dealers, as well as new automobiles from manufacturers and manufacturer distributors at fleet rates.

