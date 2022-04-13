Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) Short Interest Update

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, a drop of 79.9% from the March 15th total of 44,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 81,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Sampo Oyj stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.01. 59,863 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,035. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Sampo Oyj has a 12 month low of $20.18 and a 12 month high of $27.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 1.15.

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

SAXPY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Sampo Oyj in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Sampo Oyj from €44.00 ($47.83) to €43.00 ($46.74) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Sampo Oyj in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Sampo Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sampo Oyj presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.00.

Sampo Oyj, through its subsidiaries, provides life and non-life insurance products and services in Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, and the Baltic countries. It operates through If, Topdanmark, Mandatum, and Holding segments. The company offers household, homeowner, motor, accident, travel, boat, forest, livestock, property, casualty, liability, casualty, and cargo insurance.

