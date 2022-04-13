Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Analysts expect Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.04 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Sandstorm Gold’s earnings. Sandstorm Gold posted earnings of $0.03 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Sandstorm Gold will report full year earnings of $0.18 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.23. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.21. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Sandstorm Gold.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). Sandstorm Gold had a return on equity of 4.49% and a net margin of 24.05%. The business had revenue of $29.82 million during the quarter.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SAND. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$8.50 to C$10.50 in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Sandstorm Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $6.50 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $15.00 to $14.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.97.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Sandstorm Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Sandstorm Gold by 66.6% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 29,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 11,799 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Sandstorm Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Sandstorm Gold by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 5,462,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,868,000 after acquiring an additional 63,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Sandstorm Gold by 52.6% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 44,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 15,250 shares during the last quarter. 39.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SAND traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,474,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,261,538. Sandstorm Gold has a fifty-two week low of $5.30 and a fifty-two week high of $9.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.21 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.58 and a 200-day moving average of $6.67.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.016 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 18th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Sandstorm Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.86%.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

