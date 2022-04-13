Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) Receives $10.97 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.97.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SAND shares. Raymond James raised shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $9.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $15.00 to $14.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Sandstorm Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $6.50 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Sandstorm Gold stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.96. 295,377 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,261,538. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.67. Sandstorm Gold has a twelve month low of $5.30 and a twelve month high of $9.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 64.29 and a beta of 1.01.

Sandstorm Gold ( NYSE:SAND Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $29.82 million during the quarter. Sandstorm Gold had a net margin of 24.05% and a return on equity of 4.49%. On average, research analysts expect that Sandstorm Gold will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 19th will be given a dividend of $0.016 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 18th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Sandstorm Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.86%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,619,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,610,000 after acquiring an additional 405,584 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the 3rd quarter worth $1,137,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Sandstorm Gold in the fourth quarter worth $301,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Sandstorm Gold in the third quarter worth $3,287,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Sandstorm Gold by 88.8% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 11,599 shares during the last quarter. 39.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

