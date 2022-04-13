Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $117.24 Million

Analysts expect Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Rating) to report $117.24 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Sapiens International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $116.72 million and the highest estimate coming in at $117.70 million. Sapiens International reported sales of $109.59 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sapiens International will report full-year sales of $497.45 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $496.80 million to $498.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $541.46 million, with estimates ranging from $536.69 million to $546.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Sapiens International.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $119.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.63 million. Sapiens International had a return on equity of 15.76% and a net margin of 10.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Sapiens International from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Sapiens International from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com raised Sapiens International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Sapiens International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sapiens International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Sapiens International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $834,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Sapiens International by 176.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,546 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 23,974 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Sapiens International by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,464,951 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,466,000 after purchasing an additional 31,948 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Sapiens International by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,014 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Sapiens International by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 94,898 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,301,000 after purchasing an additional 6,514 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SPNS opened at $25.44 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 29.58 and a beta of 1.40. Sapiens International has a 52 week low of $24.30 and a 52 week high of $38.32.

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and South Africa. The company offers Sapiens CoreSuite and Sapiens IDITSuite for personal, commercial, and specialty lines, as well as reinsurance and workers' compensation; and Sapiens CoreSuite, Sapiens UnderwritingPro, Sapiens ApplicationPro, Sapiens IllustrationPro, and Sapiens ConsolidationMaster for life, pension, and annuities.

