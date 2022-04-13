Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Given New $77.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $77.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
A number of other analysts have also recently commented on SRPT. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays lowered their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $125.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $115.42.
Shares of SRPT stock opened at $82.34 on Tuesday. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $61.31 and a 1-year high of $101.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $79.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 5.75 and a quick ratio of 5.34. The company has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.02 and a beta of 1.30.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 634 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 88.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 780 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. 75.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Sarepta Therapeutics (Get Rating)
Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.
