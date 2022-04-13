Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBBTF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBBTF – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $386.20.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SBBTF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Schibsted ASA from 265.00 to 276.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Nordea Equity Research raised shares of Schibsted ASA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Schibsted ASA from 300.00 to 285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Schibsted ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Schibsted ASA from 453.00 to 455.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 24th.

Get Schibsted ASA alerts:

SBBTF remained flat at $$21.41 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.15 and its 200 day moving average is $39.51. Schibsted ASA has a 12-month low of $21.41 and a 12-month high of $51.75.

Schibsted ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company. The company operates through Nordic Marketplaces, News Media, Financial Services, and Growth segments. It operates online marketplaces, as well as offers online classifieds services that provide technology-based services to connect buyers and sellers; and publishes printed and online newspapers, and subscription-based newspapers.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Schibsted ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schibsted ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.