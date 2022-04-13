Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler cut their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Schlumberger in a report released on Monday, April 11th. Piper Sandler analyst I. Macpherson now anticipates that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.37. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Schlumberger’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.77 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.76 EPS.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share.

SLB has been the topic of several other reports. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.45.

Shares of SLB opened at $41.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.68 billion, a PE ratio of 31.46 and a beta of 2.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.65 and its 200-day moving average is $35.50. Schlumberger has a fifty-two week low of $24.52 and a fifty-two week high of $46.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 37.88%.

In other news, Director Pierre Chereque sold 8,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.31, for a total value of $324,268.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 29,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.64, for a total transaction of $1,164,068.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 105,451 shares of company stock worth $4,190,908. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in Schlumberger in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Old North State Trust LLC raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 91.4% in the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 51.1% in the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 893 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Schlumberger in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 50.4% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

