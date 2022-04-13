Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Upgraded by Piper Sandler to “Overweight”

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a $55.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $43.00. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 32.43% from the stock’s current price. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Schlumberger’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.77 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.76 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SLB. Argus lifted their price objective on Schlumberger from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Stephens upped their target price on Schlumberger from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com raised Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Schlumberger from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.45.

Shares of SLB stock opened at $41.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $58.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.46 and a beta of 2.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.50. Schlumberger has a fifty-two week low of $24.52 and a fifty-two week high of $46.27.

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 8.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Schlumberger will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 29,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.64, for a total value of $1,164,068.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Claudia Jaramillo sold 11,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $500,004.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 105,451 shares of company stock valued at $4,190,908. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLB. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in Schlumberger during the third quarter worth $1,003,000. Martin & Co. Inc. TN grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 9.7% during the third quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 182,095 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,397,000 after acquiring an additional 16,155 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 4th quarter valued at $2,003,000. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Schlumberger by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 693,642 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $20,775,000 after acquiring an additional 22,955 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in Schlumberger by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 62,347 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,867,000 after acquiring an additional 12,247 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

