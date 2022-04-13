Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.800-$7.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.840. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.35 billion-$7.55 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.61 billion.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Science Applications International from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Science Applications International from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Science Applications International in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Science Applications International presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $92.86.

Get Science Applications International alerts:

Science Applications International stock opened at $88.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Science Applications International has a 12-month low of $78.10 and a 12-month high of $96.50.

Science Applications International ( NYSE:SAIC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.27. Science Applications International had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 25.99%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Science Applications International will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is 31.03%.

In other Science Applications International news, Director Timothy J. Mayopoulos sold 3,500 shares of Science Applications International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.94, for a total transaction of $325,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Steven G. Mahon sold 4,132 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.03, for a total value of $376,135.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Science Applications International by 12.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 836,110 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $73,352,000 after purchasing an additional 91,475 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 197,343 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $16,495,000 after buying an additional 19,911 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Science Applications International by 862.9% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 83,808 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,006,000 after buying an additional 75,104 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Science Applications International by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 465,163 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $38,883,000 after buying an additional 26,478 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Science Applications International during the fourth quarter worth about $443,000. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Science Applications International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily to the U.S. government. Its offerings include engineering, technology integration, maintenance of ground and maritime systems, logistics, training and simulation, operation and program support services, and end-to-end services spanning the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers’ entire IT infrastructure.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Science Applications International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science Applications International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.