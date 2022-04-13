Scotiabank Boosts Altius Minerals (OTCMKTS:ATUSF) Price Target to C$26.00

Altius Minerals (OTCMKTS:ATUSF – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

ATUSF has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on Altius Minerals from C$21.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Altius Minerals from C$22.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Altius Minerals from C$21.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

OTCMKTS ATUSF traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $18.97. 37,786 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,511. Altius Minerals has a one year low of $11.56 and a one year high of $20.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.85 and a 200-day moving average of $14.70.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Altius Minerals stock. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc acquired a new position in shares of Altius Minerals Co. ( OTCMKTS:ATUSF Get Rating ) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000.

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada, the United States, and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 12 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, precious metals, potash, and thermal and metallurgical coal.

