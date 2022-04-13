Scotiabank Cuts Equitable Group (OTCMKTS:EQGPF) Price Target to C$94.00

Equitable Group (OTCMKTS:EQGPF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$103.00 to C$94.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James cut their price target on Equitable Group from C$88.50 to C$85.00 in a research note on Monday. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Equitable Group from C$91.00 to C$95.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Equitable Group from C$88.00 to C$96.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on Equitable Group from C$95.00 to C$99.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.71.

OTCMKTS:EQGPF remained flat at $$52.21 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.19 and a 200 day moving average of $66.41. Equitable Group has a fifty-two week low of $49.95 and a fifty-two week high of $65.00.

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides personal and commercial banking services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.

