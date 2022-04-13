Scotiabank Cuts Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Price Target to C$150.00

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$163.00 to C$150.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on RY. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $141.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $141.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. CIBC upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$152.00 to C$150.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.34.

Shares of NYSE RY traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $108.33. 80,499 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,396,830. The company’s 50-day moving average is $111.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $153.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.05, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.91. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of $91.14 and a 1 year high of $119.41.

Royal Bank of Canada ( NYSE:RY Get Rating ) (TSE:RY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $10.37 billion for the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 18.28%. Equities analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RY. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. now owns 266,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,351,000 after buying an additional 20,208 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 1.1% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 25,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,776,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 4.8% during the first quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 12,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the first quarter worth $530,000. Finally, Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 2.6% during the first quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 12,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

