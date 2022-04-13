Scotiabank Increases Copper Mountain Mining (TSE:CMMC) Price Target to C$4.75

Copper Mountain Mining (TSE:CMMC – Get Rating) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$4.50 to C$4.75 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 34.56% from the company’s current price.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bankshares raised their price target on Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.50 to C$4.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$5.00 to C$4.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.50 to C$4.75 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$4.97.
Shares of CMMC stock traded up C$0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$3.53. The company had a trading volume of 656,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,232,890. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.79, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$3.68 and its 200-day moving average price is C$3.55. Copper Mountain Mining has a 52-week low of C$2.70 and a 52-week high of C$5.07. The company has a market capitalization of C$742.58 million and a P/E ratio of 7.44.
About Copper Mountain Mining (Get Rating)
Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.
Recommended Stories
- OrganiGram’s Turnaround Begins To Blossom
- Three Dividend Stocks With Growth Potential
- Exelon Stock Still Has Extraordinary Upside
- Ross Stores On The Verge Of Major Rally
- Insiders Are Selling Palo Alto Networks
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Copper Mountain Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copper Mountain Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.