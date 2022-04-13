Scotiabank Increases Copper Mountain Mining (TSE:CMMC) Price Target to C$4.75

Copper Mountain Mining (TSE:CMMC – Get Rating) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$4.50 to C$4.75 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 34.56% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bankshares raised their price target on Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.50 to C$4.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$5.00 to C$4.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.50 to C$4.75 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$4.97.

Shares of CMMC stock traded up C$0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$3.53. The company had a trading volume of 656,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,232,890. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.79, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$3.68 and its 200-day moving average price is C$3.55. Copper Mountain Mining has a 52-week low of C$2.70 and a 52-week high of C$5.07. The company has a market capitalization of C$742.58 million and a P/E ratio of 7.44.

In other Copper Mountain Mining news, insider Zeta Resources Limited sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.75, for a total transaction of C$37,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,202,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$139,509,551.25. Also, Senior Officer Donald Strickland sold 198,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.77, for a total value of C$746,840.77. Following the sale, the insider now owns 311,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,175,486. Over the last three months, insiders sold 535,601 shares of company stock valued at $2,020,696.

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

