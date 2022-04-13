Scotiabank Lowers Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF) Price Target to C$46.00

Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by analysts at Scotiabank from C$50.00 to C$46.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

LRCDF has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Europe assumed coverage on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada in a research note on Friday, February 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a C$46.00 price objective for the company. CIBC upgraded Laurentian Bank of Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a C$45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$49.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Laurentian Bank of Canada has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.57.

Shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada stock remained flat at $$33.18 during trading on Wednesday. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of $28.68 and a twelve month high of $37.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.21.

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to personal, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Capital Markets. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; real estate, and equipment and inventory financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

