Scotiabank Lowers Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF) Price Target to C$46.00

Posted by on Apr 13th, 2022

Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDFGet Rating) had its price target reduced by analysts at Scotiabank from C$50.00 to C$46.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

LRCDF has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Europe assumed coverage on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada in a research note on Friday, February 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a C$46.00 price objective for the company. CIBC upgraded Laurentian Bank of Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a C$45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$49.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Laurentian Bank of Canada has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.57.

Shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada stock remained flat at $$33.18 during trading on Wednesday. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of $28.68 and a twelve month high of $37.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.21.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Company Profile (Get Rating)

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to personal, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Capital Markets. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; real estate, and equipment and inventory financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

