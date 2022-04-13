Scotiabank Raises Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Price Target to C$13.50

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Get Rating) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$12.00 to C$13.50 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 1.66% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$12.00 price objective on Lundin Mining and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$11.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$12.25 to C$14.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Lundin Mining to C$13.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$13.16.

Shares of LUN traded up C$0.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$13.28. The company had a trading volume of 725,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,954,022. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$12.27 and a 200-day moving average price of C$10.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06. Lundin Mining has a 52-week low of C$8.56 and a 52-week high of C$16.07.

Lundin Mining ( TSE:LUN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The mining company reported C$0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.41 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$1.28 billion during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Lundin Mining will post 11.1899989 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lundin Mining news, Senior Officer Jinhee Magie sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.66, for a total value of C$349,671.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 271,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,161,760.15.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Eagle mine located in the United States; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

