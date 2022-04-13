Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $123.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Earnings estimates for Scotts Miracle-Gro for the second quarter have been decreasing over the past month. The company is expected to benefit from synergies of the Sunlight Supply acquisition. The buyout provides it with a modern and cost-efficient supply chain. The company’s prospects in the hydroponic products appear bright in the long term. It is likely to gain from long-term prospects and cost-saving opportunities associated with the Hawthorne division. It is witnessing strong sales in the unit. Moreover, the company is gaining from the new line of organic plant food products. However, the oversupply of cannabis is likely to exert pressure on growth in the Hawthorne segment. High debt and increased commodity costs are other concerns. It has also underperformed the industry over a year.”

Get Scotts Miracle-Gro alerts:

SMG has been the subject of several other reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $225.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $185.00 to $150.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Scotts Miracle-Gro presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $191.44.

NYSE:SMG opened at $113.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a fifty-two week low of $110.81 and a fifty-two week high of $249.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $129.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.07. The stock has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.14.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.07). Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 46.76%. The business had revenue of $566.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.18 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Scotts Miracle-Gro will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 24th were given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 23rd. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.69%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMG. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 177.2% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 134.9% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 182.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.62% of the company’s stock.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It provides lawn care products comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; gardening and landscape products include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes and garden soils, mulch and decorative groundcover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and lives goods and seeding solutions.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Scotts Miracle-Gro (SMG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.