Scout24 AG (ETR:G24) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Scout24 AG (ETR:G24 – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “N/A” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €71.47 ($77.68).

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €70.00 ($76.09) target price on Scout24 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €78.00 ($84.78) target price on Scout24 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Berenberg Bank set a €70.00 ($76.09) target price on Scout24 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a €67.00 ($72.83) target price on Scout24 in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Barclays set a €70.00 ($76.09) target price on Scout24 in a report on Friday, January 28th.

ETR G24 traded up €0.32 ($0.35) during trading on Friday, hitting €60.82 ($66.11). 275,237 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 223,980. The company has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 59.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €52.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of €57.51. The company has a quick ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.54. Scout24 has a 12-month low of €46.90 ($50.98) and a 12-month high of €73.36 ($79.74).

Scout24 AG operates ImmoScout24, a digital platform for the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. It operates its portal for commercial and private customers for the sale and rental of real estate properties; and for support services, such as customer acquisition and customer relationship management, and care for business real estate professionals.

