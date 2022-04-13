scPharmaceuticals’ (SCPH) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of scPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of scPharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, January 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCPH opened at $4.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $136.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 5.27 and a current ratio of 5.27. scPharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $3.48 and a 12-month high of $7.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.34.

scPharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:SCPH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.07. On average, equities analysts anticipate that scPharmaceuticals will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AIGH Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of scPharmaceuticals by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,373,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,893,000 after acquiring an additional 139,003 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of scPharmaceuticals by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 96,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 17,482 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of scPharmaceuticals by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 71,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 4,748 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of scPharmaceuticals by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 8,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of scPharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $353,000. 59.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

scPharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of transformative pharmaceutical products for subcutaneous delivery. Its products include furosemide, used as parenteral diuretic in treating heart failure and ceftriaxone, used as parenteral antibiotic outside the hospital setting. The company was founded by Pieter Muntendam and Bertram Pitt in February 2013 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.

