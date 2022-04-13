Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) Price Target Cut to $32.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Citigroup from $33.50 to $32.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sculptor Capital Management from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th.
Shares of SCU stock opened at $11.90 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.33. The company has a market cap of $777.91 million, a PE ratio of -7.88 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Sculptor Capital Management has a 12-month low of $11.59 and a 12-month high of $28.90.
In related news, COO Wayne Cohen sold 8,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.37, for a total value of $166,717.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 13.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SCU. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Sculptor Capital Management by 340.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Sculptor Capital Management by 250.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in Sculptor Capital Management by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Sculptor Capital Management during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Freemont Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Sculptor Capital Management during the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. 34.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Sculptor Capital Management (Get Rating)
Sculptor Capital Management, Inc is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides investment advisory services to its clients. It primarily caters to institutional investors, which include pension funds, fund-of-funds, foundations and endowments, corporations and other institutions, private banks and family offices.
