Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) Price Target Cut to $32.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Citigroup from $33.50 to $32.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sculptor Capital Management from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th.

Get Sculptor Capital Management alerts:

Shares of SCU stock opened at $11.90 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.33. The company has a market cap of $777.91 million, a PE ratio of -7.88 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Sculptor Capital Management has a 12-month low of $11.59 and a 12-month high of $28.90.

Sculptor Capital Management ( NYSE:SCU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($3.14). The business had revenue of $249.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.02 million. Sculptor Capital Management had a return on equity of 21.82% and a net margin of 2.77%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sculptor Capital Management will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Wayne Cohen sold 8,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.37, for a total value of $166,717.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 13.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SCU. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Sculptor Capital Management by 340.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Sculptor Capital Management by 250.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in Sculptor Capital Management by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Sculptor Capital Management during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Freemont Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Sculptor Capital Management during the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. 34.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sculptor Capital Management (Get Rating)

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides investment advisory services to its clients. It primarily caters to institutional investors, which include pension funds, fund-of-funds, foundations and endowments, corporations and other institutions, private banks and family offices.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sculptor Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sculptor Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.