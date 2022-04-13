Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Receives $108.35 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $108.35.

Several brokerages recently commented on STX. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Susquehanna reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $93.00 price target on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Shares of Seagate Technology stock traded up $0.77 on Friday, hitting $83.92. The company had a trading volume of 47,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,113,555. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.43, a P/E/G ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.00. Seagate Technology has a twelve month low of $78.20 and a twelve month high of $117.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.70, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $97.77 and a 200-day moving average of $98.75.

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The data storage provider reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 322.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Seagate Technology will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.13%.

In related news, Director Jay L. Geldmacher sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total transaction of $462,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total value of $5,163,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,076,597 shares of company stock valued at $224,036,049 over the last quarter. 0.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 81.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seagate Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.