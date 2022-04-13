Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) Price Target Increased to $173.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $170.00 to $173.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Seagen from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Seagen from $154.00 to $132.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Seagen from $254.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on Seagen from $195.00 to $146.00 and set a peer perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Seagen from $180.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $160.46.

NASDAQ:SGEN opened at $142.23 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $136.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.68. Seagen has a twelve month low of $117.46 and a twelve month high of $192.79. The stock has a market cap of $26.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.44 and a beta of 0.83.

Seagen ( NASDAQ:SGEN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $429.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.42 million. Seagen had a negative net margin of 42.84% and a negative return on equity of 20.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Seagen will post -3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 17,043 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.97, for a total transaction of $2,385,508.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Roger D. Dansey sold 739 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.58, for a total value of $101,671.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 77,368 shares of company stock worth $10,714,569. Corporate insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Veriti Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Seagen by 4.2% during the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,345 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Addison Capital Co raised its stake in Seagen by 20.4% during the first quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 10,049 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in Seagen by 6.7% during the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 23,624 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,403,000 after buying an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Seagen during the fourth quarter valued at $268,295,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Seagen during the fourth quarter valued at $6,087,000. Institutional investors own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

