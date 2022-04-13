Secom Co., Ltd. to Post FY2027 Earnings of $1.14 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:SOMLY)

Secom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SOMLY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2027 EPS estimates for Secom in a research note issued on Monday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Takeuchi forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.14 per share for the year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Secom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th.
Secom Company Profile (Get Rating)
SECOM Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of security services. It operates through the following segments: Security Services, Fire Protection Services, Medical Services, Insurance Services, Geographic Information Services, Information and Communication Related Services, and Real Estate and Others. The Security Services segment provides centralized online commercial, home security, and large-scale proprietary security systems.
